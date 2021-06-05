Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Selective Insurance Group worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,842 shares of company stock worth $3,710,921. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

