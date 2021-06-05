Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of ICU Medical worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $205.80 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

