Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $53.62 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

