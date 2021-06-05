Swiss National Bank Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 251,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

ARNA stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.