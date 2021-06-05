Swiss National Bank Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,736,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,878,330 shares of company stock worth $85,569,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1,104.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

