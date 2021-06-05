Swiss National Bank Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

