Swiss National Bank Has $9.77 Million Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Appian worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Appian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $90.96 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.92 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.39.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

