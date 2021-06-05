Swiss National Bank Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Kornit Digital worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $119.23 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.79 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

