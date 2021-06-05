Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Xerox worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 11.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Xerox by 30.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 106,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xerox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.