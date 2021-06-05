Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Sage Therapeutics worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

