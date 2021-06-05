SwissBorg Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $754.99 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00075664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.01000976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.51 or 0.09864337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053585 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

