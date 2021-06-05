Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €107.53 ($126.51).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SY1. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 stock opened at €110.05 ($129.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €107.25. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.