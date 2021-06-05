Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.05.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

