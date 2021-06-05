Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.12 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

