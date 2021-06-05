Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

