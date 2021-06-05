T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.