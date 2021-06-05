T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $194.47. 700,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $194.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

