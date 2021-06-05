TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00025542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.01006897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.38 or 0.09889299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053468 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

