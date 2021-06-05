Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.31% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,880,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.51. 5,352,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,725,697. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

