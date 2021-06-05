Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $119.51 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.4% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.0% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

