Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.