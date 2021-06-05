Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,933 shares of company stock worth $18,892,717. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.07 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

