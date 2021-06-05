Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $231.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $231.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.