TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,021 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.21% of TC Energy worth $92,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

