TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 762.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.