TEAM (TokenStars) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 74.6% lower against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $48,071.91 and $1,327.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016314 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.00656210 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

