Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 3.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $24,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,914 shares of company stock valued at $89,471,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.57. 2,260,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

