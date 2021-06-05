TEMCO (TEMCO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.04 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00299606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00249925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.01141289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.85 or 1.00149180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

