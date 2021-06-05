TENT (TENT) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $218,327.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00421476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00277304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00156909 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004162 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005030 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,867,720 coins and its circulating supply is 35,790,628 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.