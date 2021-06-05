TERA Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $7.90 million and $206,577.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

