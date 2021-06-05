Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Teradata worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,913.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $955,376. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

