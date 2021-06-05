Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Terminix Global worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,809,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,310,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,048,000.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $405,837.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,874.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

