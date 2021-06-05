Terra Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00017198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $378.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 990,508,333 coins and its circulating supply is 413,268,413 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.