Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.84% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $484,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 648,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

