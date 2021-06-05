Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

