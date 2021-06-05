TFI International (NYSE:TFII) vs. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Critical Comparison

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TFI International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TFI International and United Parcel Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $3.78 billion 2.33 $275.67 million $3.30 28.68 United Parcel Service $84.63 billion 2.17 $1.34 billion $8.23 25.59

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. United Parcel Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TFI International pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TFI International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Parcel Service has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TFI International and United Parcel Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 2 11 0 2.85 United Parcel Service 1 9 13 1 2.58

TFI International presently has a consensus price target of $94.23, suggesting a potential downside of 0.42%. United Parcel Service has a consensus price target of $196.91, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than United Parcel Service.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and United Parcel Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52% United Parcel Service 5.87% 193.06% 13.74%

Summary

United Parcel Service beats TFI International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc. provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options. The Supply Chain & Freight segment provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 200 countries and territories; and less-than-truckload and truckload services to customers in North America. This segment also offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry; shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and financial and insurance services. The company operates a fleet of approximately 127,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 58,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

