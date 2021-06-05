The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.07

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $2.01. The Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,456 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.