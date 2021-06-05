The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 217,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

