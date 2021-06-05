The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CHEF stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.46.
The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
