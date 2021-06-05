The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

