The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.01. 2,633,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,352. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.