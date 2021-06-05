The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 9.8% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 21.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 694,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

NYSE HD opened at $311.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

