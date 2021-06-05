The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263,920 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.38% of The Middleby worth $219,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Middleby by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.25.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.15. The stock had a trading volume of 579,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.