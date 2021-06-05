The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.60% of The Mosaic worth $71,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 9,883,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,572. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

