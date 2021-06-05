The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of The New York Times worth $25,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

