The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG opened at $135.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

