The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

