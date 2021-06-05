The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises approximately 3.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.36. 1,318,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.