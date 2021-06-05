The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $100.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

