The Sandbox One Day Volume Reaches $28.99 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $222.51 million and approximately $28.99 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $908.04 or 0.02527123 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

