The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$159.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.67%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.